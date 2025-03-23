Tragic Park Showdown: Violence Strikes Las Cruces

In an unauthorized car show turned deadly, three individuals lost their lives and 15 others were injured in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The incident unfolded at Young Park when gunfire erupted between rival groups on Friday night, sparking chaos among the 200 attendees.

The victims, two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy, were among those caught in the crossfire as police found between 50 and 60 shell casings scattered across the park. Authorities, including local and state police, FBI, and ATF, are working to identify the shooters.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez called for unity in the community following the tragedy, and Councillor Johana Bencomo expressed her grief, highlighting the looming threat of such violence. Efforts continue to involve the public in providing crucial tips and videos to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)