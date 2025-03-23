Left Menu

Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv: Tragedy Strikes Capital

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv resulted in two deaths, fires in apartment buildings, and mass evacuations. Falling debris from a destroyed drone ignited a blaze in Kyiv's Dniprosvkyi district, while another casualty was reported in the Holosiivskyi district. Emergency services evacuated at least 27 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 06:59 IST
Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv: Tragedy Strikes Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone assault on Kyiv has claimed two lives, sparked fires, and forced the evacuation of numerous residents, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Sunday morning.

The tragic incident saw one woman perish after debris from a destroyed drone ignited a fire in a high-rise apartment in the capital's Dniprosvkyi district. Emergency responders posted the news on Telegram.

Another fatality occurred during the attack in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, exacerbating the ongoing conflict's toll on the city's population. Emergency response teams safely evacuated at least 27 people from affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025