Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv: Tragedy Strikes Capital

A Russian drone assault on Kyiv has claimed two lives, sparked fires, and forced the evacuation of numerous residents, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Sunday morning.

The tragic incident saw one woman perish after debris from a destroyed drone ignited a fire in a high-rise apartment in the capital's Dniprosvkyi district. Emergency responders posted the news on Telegram.

Another fatality occurred during the attack in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, exacerbating the ongoing conflict's toll on the city's population. Emergency response teams safely evacuated at least 27 people from affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)