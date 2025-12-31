Election Stress Claims Life of Candidate

In a tragic turn of events, a 66-year-old candidate in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections lost his life shortly after filing his nomination papers. The candidate, Javed Pathan, was said to have been under extreme stress to meet the election formalities, according to his family.

Pathan had reached the Returning Officer's office at Hydari Chowk to submit his nomination from Ward No. 22 as an NCP candidate. Upon returning home, his health took a dramatic turn for the worse. Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

The family believes the pressure related to the election nomination was overwhelming for Pathan. Officials were unavailable for comments on the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)