Maternal Tragedy: Disneyland Trip Ends in Murder

An Indian-origin woman faces severe charges following the alleged murder of her 11-year-old son after returning from a Disneyland vacation. Saritha Ramaraju, aged 48, is accused by the Orange County District Attorney's Office of killing her son during a custody visit. A felony count of murder and weapon enhancement charges have been levied against her.

The incident occurred at a Santa Ana motel, where Ramaraju and her son stayed during the custody visit. After purchasing Disneyland passes, she allegedly killed her son, later calling 911 to confess. If convicted, Ramaraju may face up to 26 years to life in prison. The young boy was found deceased among Disneyland souvenirs.

The tragedy underscores the dangers of unresolved custody conflicts between parents. District Attorney Todd Spitzer emphasized the harmful impacts of parental anger surpassing love for their children. The boy's father, Prakash Raju, has custody, following a lengthy custody dispute involving accusations of substance abuse. Ramaraju maintained visitation rights and resided in Virginia.

