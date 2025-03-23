Tragic Shooting in Virginia: Father and Daughter Killed

A tragic shooting in Virginia claimed the lives of 56-year-old Pradipkumar Patel and his 24-year-old daughter at a convenience store on Lankford Highway, Accomack County. The police have arrested George Frazier Devon Wharton in connection with the incident.

Responding to an early morning call on March 20, deputies from Accomack County Sheriff's office discovered Pradipkumar's lifeless body and his daughter, who succumbed to her injuries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The motive behind the violence remains unclear.

The incident has deeply affected the local Indian community, as highlighted by Paresh Patel, a relative of the deceased and owner of the store. The solemn news reverberated through social media, painting a somber picture of the day's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)