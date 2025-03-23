Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: The Gaza Conflict Intensifies

The Israeli military campaign in Gaza has intensified, resulting in the death of Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel and numerous civilians. The conflict, reigniting after a brief calm, has drawn international calls for a ceasefire, amid escalating airstrikes and ground operations by Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:25 IST
An Israeli airstrike has led to the death of key Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel in southern Gaza, marking an escalation in the ongoing Israeli military campaign. The attack, which occurred in Khan Younis, also claimed the life of Bardaweel's wife, according to pro-Hamas media sources.

The intensified conflict follows Israel's decision to restart air and ground operations against Hamas, breaking a prior ceasefire. At least 30 Palestinians were killed in the recent strikes on Rafah and Khan Younis, with health authorities confirming the deaths of three municipal employees.

International pressure is mounting on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, as European countries call for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Palestinian medics report continued casualties, and Hamas accuses Israel of violating the terms of a January ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

