Clash Over Illicit Stone Mining Leaves Forest Guards Injured

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, five forest guards were injured when villagers attacked them during a raid on illegal stone mining activities. The incident occurred in Bansdiha forest, where guards seized vehicles carrying illicit stones. The injured guards were hospitalized, and the police are investigating.

Medininagar | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:14 IST
In a disturbing turn of events, five forest guards were injured in Jharkhand's Palamu district after an alleged attack by villagers. The incident unfolded in the Bansdiha forest, where authorities had been tipped off about unauthorized stone mining activities.

Upon arriving at the scene with a team of 16 guards, officials discovered and seized two tractors loaded with illegally mined stones. As they conducted the operation, a crowd of villagers, including women and children, gathered and launched an attack on the forest guards.

The injured guards were swiftly rescued and taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, as authorities work to identify those responsible for the attack, according to police reports. The situation highlights the challenges faced by officials in curbing illegal mining in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

