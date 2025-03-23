Delhi Girl's Year-Long Odyssey Ends in Agra Rescue
A teenage girl from outer north Delhi, swayed by romantic fantasies, ran away with her 19-year-old neighbor, sparking an extensive search. After over a year, police rescued her from Agra. Despite her initial belief in a romantic adventure, she faced disillusionment and survival challenges in Mumbai before moving to Agra.
A teenage girl from outer north Delhi was rescued from Agra over a year after she vanished, enticed by ideas of love and adventure portrayed in films.
The girl, who was 16 when she disappeared on February 3, 2024, left home with her 19-year-old neighbor. Their journey led police to investigate extensively, ultimately tracing her to Agra after sightings in Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai.
Swayed by cinematic plots of romance, she initially believed in an adventurous escape but faced reality and disillusionment, prompting her to work odd jobs in Agra. Authorities have not disclosed details about the neighbor involved in her flight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
