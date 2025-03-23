Left Menu

Delhi Girl's Year-Long Odyssey Ends in Agra Rescue

A teenage girl from outer north Delhi, swayed by romantic fantasies, ran away with her 19-year-old neighbor, sparking an extensive search. After over a year, police rescued her from Agra. Despite her initial belief in a romantic adventure, she faced disillusionment and survival challenges in Mumbai before moving to Agra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:30 IST
Delhi Girl's Year-Long Odyssey Ends in Agra Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl from outer north Delhi was rescued from Agra over a year after she vanished, enticed by ideas of love and adventure portrayed in films.

The girl, who was 16 when she disappeared on February 3, 2024, left home with her 19-year-old neighbor. Their journey led police to investigate extensively, ultimately tracing her to Agra after sightings in Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai.

Swayed by cinematic plots of romance, she initially believed in an adventurous escape but faced reality and disillusionment, prompting her to work odd jobs in Agra. Authorities have not disclosed details about the neighbor involved in her flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025