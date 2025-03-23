Tension Escalates in Kathua: Security Forces Engage Suspected Terrorists
An encounter erupted between security forces and suspected terrorists in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. It began during a search operation in Sanyal village near the International Border. Reinforcements have been deployed, with further details pending.
In a developing situation in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a confrontation broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday evening. The authorities have confirmed the initiation of the encounter in response to credible information on the presence of terrorists.
The incident unfolded in Sanyal village within the Hiranagar sector, close to the International Border (IB), as security personnel launched a strategic search operation. The operation was fuelled by prior intelligence suggesting the infiltration of militants, prompting a swift response from the forces.
Additional reinforcements have been dispatched to the scene to manage the situation, with more updates awaited. The event underscores the ongoing volatility in the region and highlights the challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace and stability.
