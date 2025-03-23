Justice Under Fire: The Cash-Ridden Controversy
A three-member panel has been formed by Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, to investigate the discovery of semi-burnt sacks of currency at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The probe, entering its second stage, could significantly impact Justice Varma's career, following a fire incident at his home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has initiated a probe into allegations involving Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, following the discovery of semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency at his residence.
The investigative panel must determine whether the incident, linked to a recent fire, suggests misconduct, potentially affecting the judge's standing.
The outcome could lead to significant consequences under the stringent judicial procedure, highlighting issues of in-house scrutiny and judicial propriety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blazes Erupt in Delhi: Fire Incidents Shake Okhla and Connaught Place
Emergency Landing and Fire Incident on American Airlines Flight
Judicial Inquiry Launched into Kulgam Tragedy
Blaze Erupts in Lucknow's Metro Gift Shop: Second Major Fire Incident in Uttar Pradesh
Fire Incident Sparks Controversy Around Delhi High Court Judge