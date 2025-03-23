Left Menu

Justice Under Fire: The Cash-Ridden Controversy

A three-member panel has been formed by Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, to investigate the discovery of semi-burnt sacks of currency at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The probe, entering its second stage, could significantly impact Justice Varma's career, following a fire incident at his home.

Updated: 23-03-2025 19:20 IST
Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has initiated a probe into allegations involving Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, following the discovery of semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency at his residence.

The investigative panel must determine whether the incident, linked to a recent fire, suggests misconduct, potentially affecting the judge's standing.

The outcome could lead to significant consequences under the stringent judicial procedure, highlighting issues of in-house scrutiny and judicial propriety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

