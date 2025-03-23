Justice Under Fire: The Cash-Ridden Controversy

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has initiated a probe into allegations involving Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, following the discovery of semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency at his residence.

The investigative panel must determine whether the incident, linked to a recent fire, suggests misconduct, potentially affecting the judge's standing.

The outcome could lead to significant consequences under the stringent judicial procedure, highlighting issues of in-house scrutiny and judicial propriety.

(With inputs from agencies.)