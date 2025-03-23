Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill as Congress Labels it Unconstitutional

The Congress condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as an attack on the Constitution, accusing the BJP of using it to damage social harmony and demonize minorities. The bill is said to undermine the rights and authority of Waqf institutions, altering their administration and property dispute processes.

Updated: 23-03-2025 19:37 IST
  • India

The Congress has criticized the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labelling it an 'assault' on constitutional principles. According to the opposition party, the bill is part of the BJP's efforts to weaken the country's social harmony and stir prejudice against minority communities.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, described the legislation as fundamentally flawed. He asserted it targets the constitutional provisions that assure equal rights to citizens and aims to diminish the autonomy and power of Waqf institutions by introducing deliberate ambiguities.

The bill has now been reviewed by a joint parliamentary committee that suggested amendments, though Congress members expressed dissent. The bill might be tackled in Parliament during the Budget Session, sparking debate over its potential impact on Waqf boards.

