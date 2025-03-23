Arrest in Delhi After Pregnant Minor Found in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man from Delhi has been apprehended in Mumbai after authorities discovered him with a pregnant minor, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The couple was identified during a road check at Tardeo. Upon questioning, the 16-year-old girl disclosed she was raped by the man in Delhi, leading to her pregnancy. He subsequently brought her to Mumbai.

The man has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case has now been transferred to Delhi police for further action, as the crime took place there.

(With inputs from agencies.)