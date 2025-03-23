Left Menu

Arrest in Delhi After Pregnant Minor Found in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai after police discovered he was with a pregnant minor. The investigation revealed the girl, aged 16, had been raped in Delhi. The case has been transferred to Delhi police under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man from Delhi has been apprehended in Mumbai after authorities discovered him with a pregnant minor, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The couple was identified during a road check at Tardeo. Upon questioning, the 16-year-old girl disclosed she was raped by the man in Delhi, leading to her pregnancy. He subsequently brought her to Mumbai.

The man has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case has now been transferred to Delhi police for further action, as the crime took place there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

