U.S.-Ukraine Talks Aim to Secure Energy and Infrastructure Amid Tensions

U.S. and Ukrainian officials held discussions in Saudi Arabia on safeguarding energy infrastructure amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Efforts focus on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and wider truce. Concerns persist over the impact of potential U.S.-Russia negotiations on European security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:06 IST
U.S.-Ukraine Talks Aim to Secure Energy and Infrastructure Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials convened in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss proposals for protecting energy facilities and critical infrastructure, according to Ukraine's defense minister. This meeting is part of a diplomatic push led by U.S. President Donald Trump to end three years of conflict.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about resolving Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II. He indicated that the Monday meeting in Saudi Arabia could lead to significant progress, especially regarding a Black Sea ceasefire agreement.

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz mentioned that the U.S. is working on confidence-building measures, including addressing the status of Ukrainian children in Russia. Meanwhile, reports of ongoing strikes and military advances on both sides underscore the complex challenges facing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

