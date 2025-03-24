Constructive Talks: U.S. and Ukraine Discuss Energy Future
Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, engaged in constructive and meaningful talks with a U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia. The discussions focused on the energy sector amid a diplomatic push by President Donald Trump to resolve the ongoing conflict resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In a pivotal meeting held on Sunday, Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, described discussions with a U.S. delegation as both constructive and meaningful. These talks, which took place in Saudi Arabia, centered predominantly on the energy sector.
The engagement forms part of a broader diplomatic strategy initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Efforts are being intensified to bring an end to the more than three-year conflict spurred by Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Umerov, leading the Ukrainian contingent, emphasized the significance of addressing the energy sector as a crucial step toward stabilizing the region and restoring peace and cooperation between the nations involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
