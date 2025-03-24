Shocking Scandal: Nurse's Ordeal Exposed on Social Media

A man accused of blackmailing and raping a government hospital nurse allegedly shared her objectionable videos and photos on social media to extort money, police said Monday.

According to police, the nurse's father filed a complaint resulting in charges against Suraj Kumar Gautam and associates Dheeraj Maurya and Vinod Maurya at Suriyawa police station.

Although the main accused allegedly received a stay order from the Allahabad High Court regarding prior rape charges, he began demanding money and shared the sensitive content on Telegram on March 19, resulting in a renewed investigation and search for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)