Shocking Scandal: Nurse's Ordeal Exposed on Social Media

A man, accused of blackmailing and raping a nurse, allegedly shared her explicit content online for extortion. Despite a previous rape case with a stay order, he demanded money, sharing content on Telegram. The nurse's father lodged a complaint leading to police searches for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:14 IST
Shocking Scandal: Nurse's Ordeal Exposed on Social Media
man
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of blackmailing and raping a government hospital nurse allegedly shared her objectionable videos and photos on social media to extort money, police said Monday.

According to police, the nurse's father filed a complaint resulting in charges against Suraj Kumar Gautam and associates Dheeraj Maurya and Vinod Maurya at Suriyawa police station.

Although the main accused allegedly received a stay order from the Allahabad High Court regarding prior rape charges, he began demanding money and shared the sensitive content on Telegram on March 19, resulting in a renewed investigation and search for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

