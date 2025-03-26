High-Stakes Fraud Allegations Rock Russian Agribusiness

Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich, the founder of Russia's leading agricultural firm Rusagro, was charged with fraud in a case that has reverberated across the nation's business circles. This represents the most high-profile legal action against a businessman in years, marking a significant moment in Russian corporate affairs.

The investigation coincides with Russia's escalating campaign to seize domestic assets linked to foreign entities, following judicial orders targeting a major grain trader, Domodedovo airport, and critical warehouses. Notably, Rusagro's shares plummeted by 18% in reaction to the news, while its current CEO, Timur Lipatov, is also under police scrutiny.

Rusagro responded by assuring continued adherence to legal standards, even as multiple offices were searched. The firm, a key player in sugar, meat, oil, and fat production, underscored its economic significance, reinforced by its listing among essential enterprises for national security. With roots in Russia since leaving its Cyprus domicile, Rusagro's strategic role remains under close watch.

