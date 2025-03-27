Court Blocks Trump's Deportation of Venezuelans Under 1798 Law

The United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld a temporary block on deporting Venezuelan immigrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, marking a legal setback for former President Donald Trump. The Trump administration aimed to deport alleged gang members using this seldom-invoked law, typically associated with internments during World War II.

Trump's initiative faced judicial resistance as U.S. District Judge James Boasberg introduced a temporary ban, contested by Trump-appointed Judge Justin Walker. However, judges Patricia Millett and Karen Henderson supported Boasberg's decision, critiquing the lack of due process afforded to migrants accused of gang ties. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the legal challenge leading to the block, claiming the deportations violated migrants' rights.

The case highlights tensions between Trump's executive actions and the judicial branch, a critical check on presidential powers. With the possibility of appealing to the Supreme Court, the outcome remains uncertain, as Trump's administration could pursue further legal measures.

