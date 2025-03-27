Left Menu

Airman Charged in Disturbing Roblox Exploitation Case

A US airman, David Ibarra, is charged with coercing a 9-year-old girl to share explicit images after posing as a teen on Roblox. He used TikTok and Apple Pay to communicate and pay the victim. Ibarra admitted to his actions during interrogation and is now facing charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. airman has been charged with the heinous crime of coercing a 9-year-old girl to share explicit images of herself. Posing as a teenager on the gaming platform Roblox, David Ibarra, 31, allegedly exploited the young victim, leading to his arrest.

Prosecutors revealed that Ibarra, who served the Air Force in Anchorage, Alaska, as an air transportation specialist, manipulated the girl into believing he was a 13-year-old boy from Texas. Tragically, communication started on TikTok and transitioned to Roblox, where he persuaded the child to send disturbing images.

Ibarra reportedly conducted 17 transactions, sending the victim $191 via Apple Pay. His deceit was uncovered by the girl's mother, who posed as her older sister to gather more information. Subsequently, investigation into Ibarra's phone number and iCloud account led to his confession. He awaits trial as military disciplinary actions are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

