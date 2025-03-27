Airman Charged in Disturbing Roblox Exploitation Case

A U.S. airman has been charged with the heinous crime of coercing a 9-year-old girl to share explicit images of herself. Posing as a teenager on the gaming platform Roblox, David Ibarra, 31, allegedly exploited the young victim, leading to his arrest.

Prosecutors revealed that Ibarra, who served the Air Force in Anchorage, Alaska, as an air transportation specialist, manipulated the girl into believing he was a 13-year-old boy from Texas. Tragically, communication started on TikTok and transitioned to Roblox, where he persuaded the child to send disturbing images.

Ibarra reportedly conducted 17 transactions, sending the victim $191 via Apple Pay. His deceit was uncovered by the girl's mother, who posed as her older sister to gather more information. Subsequently, investigation into Ibarra's phone number and iCloud account led to his confession. He awaits trial as military disciplinary actions are pending.

