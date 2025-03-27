Left Menu

SK Hynix Prepares for U.S. Tariffs Surge

SK Hynix, the global memory chip giant, announced that customers are placing orders early due to anticipated new U.S. tariffs. The revelation was made during the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Updated: 27-03-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 07:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip manufacturer, revealed that customers are expediting orders in response to forthcoming U.S. tariffs.

This strategic maneuver by clients was disclosed during SK Hynix's annual shareholder meeting, highlighting the industry's proactive measures.

The announcement underscores the ongoing challenges faced by technology companies amid international trade tensions.

