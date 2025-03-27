Lula Criticizes Trump's Tariff Strategy

Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, issued a strong critique against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, cautioning that they pose potential threats to the American economy. His warning comes as Trump levied additional tariffs on Brazilian steel exports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Lula expressed concerns about inflation, stating, "Protectionism doesn't help any country in the world." He urged international cooperation, highlighting the looming economic repercussions of Trump's trade strategies.

To counter the tariffs, Lula announced plans to file a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The move underscores Brazil's commitment to defending its economic interests on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)