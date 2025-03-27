Left Menu

Lula Criticizes Trump's Tariff Strategy

Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, warning they risk harming the U.S. economy. Lula plans to file a complaint with the WTO over tariffs on Brazilian steel, suggesting protectionism could lead to inflation and harm global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-03-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, issued a strong critique against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, cautioning that they pose potential threats to the American economy. His warning comes as Trump levied additional tariffs on Brazilian steel exports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Lula expressed concerns about inflation, stating, "Protectionism doesn't help any country in the world." He urged international cooperation, highlighting the looming economic repercussions of Trump's trade strategies.

To counter the tariffs, Lula announced plans to file a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The move underscores Brazil's commitment to defending its economic interests on the global stage.

Latest News

