Left Menu

Major Heroin Bust in Manipur: 5 kg Seized from Abandoned Vehicle

Authorities in Manipur discovered approximately 5 kg of suspected heroin concealed in 419 soap cases within an abandoned vehicle in Imphal East district. This stems from a follow-up on a prior arrest of three individuals with 5.5 kg of suspected heroin. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:14 IST
Major Heroin Bust in Manipur: 5 kg Seized from Abandoned Vehicle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Manipur's Imphal East district have made a significant drug bust, recovering approximately 5 kg of suspected heroin from an abandoned vehicle. The substance was ingeniously hidden within 419 soap cases.

This discovery follows a recent operation where three drug peddlers were apprehended with 5.5 kg of heroin, prompting further actions by the local police. The abandoned vehicle was closely inspected as part of the ongoing investigation, leading to the significant find.

The police have stated that investigations are still underway, aiming to uncover more details about the transportation and distribution of these illicit drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025