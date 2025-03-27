Major Heroin Bust in Manipur: 5 kg Seized from Abandoned Vehicle

Authorities in Manipur's Imphal East district have made a significant drug bust, recovering approximately 5 kg of suspected heroin from an abandoned vehicle. The substance was ingeniously hidden within 419 soap cases.

This discovery follows a recent operation where three drug peddlers were apprehended with 5.5 kg of heroin, prompting further actions by the local police. The abandoned vehicle was closely inspected as part of the ongoing investigation, leading to the significant find.

The police have stated that investigations are still underway, aiming to uncover more details about the transportation and distribution of these illicit drugs.

