Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: ED Raids Bihar Officials

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches against Bihar officials, including IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, over money laundering allegations. Raids at six to seven locations in Patna resulted in cash and document seizures. Hans, accused of earning illicit money, had assets worth Rs 23 crore attached by the ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:19 IST
Corruption Crackdown: ED Raids Bihar Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday intensified its investigation into a money laundering case involving senior officials in Bihar, including IAS officer Sanjeev Hans. The raids are part of an ongoing probe into corruption allegations against government engineers and officials in Patna.

Searches were executed across six to seven locations in the capital city, leading to the seizure of cash and crucial documents, according to officials familiar with the matter. This marks a significant step in efforts to address bribery allegations directed at these government functionaries.

The money laundering case against Hans, a seasoned bureaucrat from the 1997 batch, originated from a special vigilance FIR by the Bihar Police. The ED accused Hans of amassing illicit wealth through corrupt practices during his tenure with the Bihar government and his central deputations, spanning 2018 to 2023. The agency had previously attached properties worth Rs 23 crore linked to his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025