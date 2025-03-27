Corruption Crackdown: ED Raids Bihar Officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday intensified its investigation into a money laundering case involving senior officials in Bihar, including IAS officer Sanjeev Hans. The raids are part of an ongoing probe into corruption allegations against government engineers and officials in Patna.

Searches were executed across six to seven locations in the capital city, leading to the seizure of cash and crucial documents, according to officials familiar with the matter. This marks a significant step in efforts to address bribery allegations directed at these government functionaries.

The money laundering case against Hans, a seasoned bureaucrat from the 1997 batch, originated from a special vigilance FIR by the Bihar Police. The ED accused Hans of amassing illicit wealth through corrupt practices during his tenure with the Bihar government and his central deputations, spanning 2018 to 2023. The agency had previously attached properties worth Rs 23 crore linked to his associates.

