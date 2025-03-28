Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake ID Centre: Police Arrest Operator

Authorities dismantled an operation producing fake identification cards in Nathupur village. The chief minister's flying squad arrested Kashi Ram, linked to the illegal activity. Seized items included fake Aadhar, voter, and PAN cards, and Rs 12,000. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:58 IST
A raid by the chief minister's flying squad and officials from the additional deputy commissioner's office resulted in the shutdown of a centre producing counterfeit identification documents in Nathupur village, within the jurisdiction of DLF Phase 3 police station.

The centre's operator, identified as Kashi Ram from Bihar's Madhubani district, was apprehended. The operation was said to illicitly produce fake Aadhar cards, voter IDs, and PAN cards using Prabhas cyber café as its base.

Authorities recovered multiple forged documents, including Aadhar cards, voter cards, and PAN cards, as well as a laptop, printer, and cash totalling Rs 12,000. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations aim to uncover the full scale of the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

