Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Preserve Military Strike Texts

A US federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to retain records of text messages among top national security officials discussing a military strike on Yemen. This order comes in response to concerns raised about using encrypted messaging apps for government business.

Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Preserve Military Strike Texts
A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to preserve records of an encrypted text message discussion among top national security officials about a planned US military strike against Yemen's Houthis.

The decision was made by US district judge James Boasberg, who announced a temporary restraining order to prevent the destruction of these Signal app messages following a request from American Oversight, who suspects official government business is being conducted over the application.

Boasberg's order covers messages sent between March 11 and March 15, amidst claims by administration representatives that steps were already underway to save the records.

