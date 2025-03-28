Controversy Erupts Over Trump Administration's Signal Messages

A U.S. judge has mandated the Trump administration to preserve messages exchanged on the Signal app regarding attack plans against the Houthis in Yemen. This follows the accidental public release of these messages to a journalist.

The order by District Judge James Boasberg targets federal agencies involved in the chat, which included high-profile figures like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. American Oversight sued these agencies, alleging that the destruction of these messages broke federal record-keeping laws.

The situation has ignited controversy, revealing sensitive discussions among senior officials about planned strikes. The release raises questions about the administration's handling of military information. Despite claims of non-classification intended to deescalate the situation, the breach has attracted significant attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)