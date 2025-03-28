Left Menu

U.S. Strengthens Defense Ties with Philippines in Indo-Pacific

The United States is enhancing its defense partnership with the Philippines to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region by deploying advanced capabilities and conducting special operations forces training in Batanes, near Taiwan. The aim is to ensure peace, not war.

U.S. Strengthens Defense Ties with Philippines in Indo-Pacific
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that the United States is reinforcing its partnership with the Philippines to deploy advanced capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The strategy includes bilateral special operations forces training in Batanes, a region strategically located near Taiwan.

Hegseth emphasized that the U.S. seeks to maintain peace and has no intention of initiating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

