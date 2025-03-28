Farmers Released Amidst Controversial Crackdown in Punjab

In a recent development, farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher, Abhimanyu Kohar, and Kaka Singh Kotra were released from detention following a police crackdown in Punjab. The leaders had been detained after returning from a meeting with a central delegation.

The crackdown followed a discussion with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for crops. Police actions led to the removal of barricades, enabling traffic flow on major highways.

Upon his release, Pandher accused the Punjab government of conspiring with the central authorities to shield certain political figures in Delhi. He called for compensation for farmers who lost possessions during the forced evictions and announced that farmer groups would determine the forthcoming steps in their protest.

