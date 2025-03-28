Tensions in the Skies: German Air Force Intercepts Russian Jet
Germany's air force intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft, flying without a transponder signal, was identified as a Russian IL-20 by Eurofighter jets dispatched from Laage. The aircraft ultimately veered towards Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:29 IST
In a recent high-stakes encounter, Germany's air force intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The Russian plane, lacking a transponder signal, was promptly identified by Eurofighter jets dispatched from Laage air base.
The incident illustrates rising tensions in the region, as military activities increase amid international uncertainties. The German air force acted swiftly to ensure regional airspace integrity.
The intercepted aircraft, identified as a Russian IL-20, eventually changed course, heading towards Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, according to German media reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- air force
- Russian
- aircraft
- Baltic
- transponder
- Eurofighter
- Laage
- Kaliningrad
- exclave
Advertisement