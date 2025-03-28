Tensions in the Skies: German Air Force Intercepts Russian Jet

In a recent high-stakes encounter, Germany's air force intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The Russian plane, lacking a transponder signal, was promptly identified by Eurofighter jets dispatched from Laage air base.

The incident illustrates rising tensions in the region, as military activities increase amid international uncertainties. The German air force acted swiftly to ensure regional airspace integrity.

The intercepted aircraft, identified as a Russian IL-20, eventually changed course, heading towards Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, according to German media reports.

