UN Mobilizes Aid for Quake-Hit Myanmar
The United Nations, led by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is gearing up to provide assistance in Southeast Asia, where Myanmar has been heavily affected by a powerful earthquake. Myanmar, the epicenter of the quake, has sought international support, highlighting its vulnerability amid affected neighboring countries.
The United Nations is rallying to provide aid in Southeast Asia following a massive earthquake centered in Myanmar, as announced by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.
"Myanmar has reached out for international aid, and our team is already in action to fully mobilize resources," said Guterres. "Myanmar, being the epicenter, is particularly vulnerable," he stressed, noting that other nations in the vicinity have also been impacted.
This marks a significant international response to support the stricken region, especially addressing Myanmar's concerns, which is currently considered the most fragile in dealing with the aftermath of this disaster.
