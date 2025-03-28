UN Mobilizes Aid for Quake-Hit Myanmar

The United Nations is rallying to provide aid in Southeast Asia following a massive earthquake centered in Myanmar, as announced by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

"Myanmar has reached out for international aid, and our team is already in action to fully mobilize resources," said Guterres. "Myanmar, being the epicenter, is particularly vulnerable," he stressed, noting that other nations in the vicinity have also been impacted.

This marks a significant international response to support the stricken region, especially addressing Myanmar's concerns, which is currently considered the most fragile in dealing with the aftermath of this disaster.

