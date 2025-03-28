Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Muslim Outcry

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging it represents a 'direct assault on Muslims' by stripping them of their properties. Speaking to a gathering, Owaisi condemned the proposal that non-Muslims could join the Waqf Board while challenging temple and gurdwara board memberships for Hindus and Sikhs.

Owaisi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting mosques and dargahs through the bill, alleging it's part of a Hindutva agenda violating constitutional rights. He urged the government to reconsider the bill, arguing its unconstitutionality under various articles. Owaisi also criticized political allies of the BJP for enabling this legislation.

The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 for improved regulation and management of Waqf properties. Owaisi highlighted other political controversies, questioning uneven legal treatments across communities and rallying Muslim leaders to unite against perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)