Tragedy Strikes: College Student Fatally Stabbed Amidst Group Clash

A Bachelor of Commerce first-year student has been killed in a disturbing clash between two groups near Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh.

The altercation, involving Himanshu and his associates, culminated in the fatal stabbing of Ritesh Kumar on Wednesday. The episode has left the local community in shock, raising questions about campus safety.

Authorities have detained three persons linked to the main suspect, Himanshu, while efforts are ramped up to apprehend him. Police are investigating if any existing disputes led to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)