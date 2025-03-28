Tragedy Strikes: College Student Fatally Stabbed Amidst Group Clash
A first-year Bachelor of Commerce student was tragically killed in a group clash outside Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh. Himanshu and associates allegedly attacked Ritesh Kumar, leading to his death. Three suspects are detained. Police are actively pursuing the main accused, Himanshu, with multiple teams deployed for his arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A Bachelor of Commerce first-year student has been killed in a disturbing clash between two groups near Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh.
The altercation, involving Himanshu and his associates, culminated in the fatal stabbing of Ritesh Kumar on Wednesday. The episode has left the local community in shock, raising questions about campus safety.
Authorities have detained three persons linked to the main suspect, Himanshu, while efforts are ramped up to apprehend him. Police are investigating if any existing disputes led to this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- stabbing
- clash
- crime
- police
- Ballabgarh
- College
- Fatality
- Investigation
- Suspects
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP's New Wave: 60,244 Constables Join Police Force
Major Ganja Bust at Government Polytechnic College Hostel
Punjab Police Nab Fugitive Gangster Operative in Dramatic Stand-off
Delhi Police Ramp Up Security for Peaceful Holi Festivities
Three killed, one injured as fire breaks out in 12-storey residential building in Rajkot; 40 rescued: Police.