Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: College Student Fatally Stabbed Amidst Group Clash

A first-year Bachelor of Commerce student was tragically killed in a group clash outside Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh. Himanshu and associates allegedly attacked Ritesh Kumar, leading to his death. Three suspects are detained. Police are actively pursuing the main accused, Himanshu, with multiple teams deployed for his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes: College Student Fatally Stabbed Amidst Group Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bachelor of Commerce first-year student has been killed in a disturbing clash between two groups near Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh.

The altercation, involving Himanshu and his associates, culminated in the fatal stabbing of Ritesh Kumar on Wednesday. The episode has left the local community in shock, raising questions about campus safety.

Authorities have detained three persons linked to the main suspect, Himanshu, while efforts are ramped up to apprehend him. Police are investigating if any existing disputes led to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025