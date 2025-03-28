Constable’s Heroic Sacrifice Sparks Calls for Justice in Jammu and Kashmir
The family of slain constable Tariq Ahmad, killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, mourns his loss and calls for decisive action against terrorist networks. Family members, including his brother Nayeem Naiz, express their grief and urge for stronger measures against Pakistan for supporting terrorism.
- Country:
- India
The tragic death of constable Tariq Ahmad during a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has left his family and community grieving and rallying for justice. Ahmad, a dedicated officer, promised his family to celebrate Eid, but fate had other plans as he fell in the line of duty.
Amidst mourning, Ahmad's brother Nayeem Naiz expressed anger and urged for a decisive response against Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism in the region. Naiz echoed a sentiment of retaliation, stating that if given a chance, they would avenge Ahmad's death by eliminating 100 militants.
The encounter, which claimed the lives of four policemen and three terrorists, has reignited calls for a stronger stance against terror networks. As the family and community honor Ahmad's sacrifice, they call on the government to provide support for his surviving family members, including his young daughter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rory McIlroy's Unexpected Encounter: A Lesson in Conduct at The Players Championship
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as India Refutes Pakistan Terrorism Claims
Blast Rocks Pakistani Mosque: Local Islamist Leader Targeted
Power Outages Ignite Protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan
Blast Targets Mosque in Pakistan, Injures Political Leader