Soldier F to Face Trial for 1972 'Bloody Sunday' Murders

The trial of Soldier F, the only British military personnel charged with murder over the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings, is set to begin in September. A court in Londonderry announced that the trial would start on September 15. Soldier F is accused of murdering William McKinney and James Wray during the Bloody Sunday incident. Known for its pivotal role in the Troubles, Bloody Sunday saw British troops open fire on 13 unarmed civil rights marchers. Soldier F faces seven charges, with five attempts at murder included.

Bloody Sunday remains a defining episode in the three-decade conflict known as the Troubles, involving Irish nationalists, unionists, and British forces. In 2010, the British government issued an apology for the "unjustified and unjustifiable" killings, which occurred during a civil rights protest in Londonderry on January 30, 1972.

Mickey McKinney, brother of victim William McKinney, welcomed the trial date's announcement, emphasizing the importance of accountability. The case will return to court on April 11, although Soldier F was not required to attend the latest proceedings. The trial underscores ongoing efforts for justice and reconciliation in the resolution of historic conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)