India Offers Aid after Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over an earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, offering India's assistance. With the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok imminent, India is preparing to send help. The Indian embassy reported no Indian citizens were harmed and remains in touch with local authorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his concern over a significant earthquake that has struck Myanmar and Thailand, offering aid to the affected regions. The earthquake impacted areas including the Thai capital, Bangkok, just ahead of the BIMSTEC summit, which will see Modi among other leaders in attendance.
On social media platform X, Modi confirmed India's readiness to provide assistance, instructing authorities to be on alert and the Ministry of External Affairs to stay in contact with the governments of the two nations. There are preparations underway in India to dispatch support to those affected.
The Indian embassy in Thailand has reassured that no Indian citizens have been impacted, as it works closely with Thai officials. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the quake's repercussions, while Indian nationals in Thailand were given emergency contact information for assistance.
