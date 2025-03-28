Left Menu

India Offers Aid after Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over an earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, offering India's assistance. With the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok imminent, India is preparing to send help. The Indian embassy reported no Indian citizens were harmed and remains in touch with local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:21 IST
India Offers Aid after Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his concern over a significant earthquake that has struck Myanmar and Thailand, offering aid to the affected regions. The earthquake impacted areas including the Thai capital, Bangkok, just ahead of the BIMSTEC summit, which will see Modi among other leaders in attendance.

On social media platform X, Modi confirmed India's readiness to provide assistance, instructing authorities to be on alert and the Ministry of External Affairs to stay in contact with the governments of the two nations. There are preparations underway in India to dispatch support to those affected.

The Indian embassy in Thailand has reassured that no Indian citizens have been impacted, as it works closely with Thai officials. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the quake's repercussions, while Indian nationals in Thailand were given emergency contact information for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025