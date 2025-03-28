India Offers Aid after Earthquake Shakes Myanmar and Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his concern over a significant earthquake that has struck Myanmar and Thailand, offering aid to the affected regions. The earthquake impacted areas including the Thai capital, Bangkok, just ahead of the BIMSTEC summit, which will see Modi among other leaders in attendance.

On social media platform X, Modi confirmed India's readiness to provide assistance, instructing authorities to be on alert and the Ministry of External Affairs to stay in contact with the governments of the two nations. There are preparations underway in India to dispatch support to those affected.

The Indian embassy in Thailand has reassured that no Indian citizens have been impacted, as it works closely with Thai officials. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the quake's repercussions, while Indian nationals in Thailand were given emergency contact information for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)