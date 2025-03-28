Left Menu

Women's Safety Crisis: Congress Slams Odisha's Governance

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized Odisha's handling of women’s safety, calling it a 'joke.' He claims crimes against women have risen under both BJD and BJP regimes. Despite past protests, BJP hasn't formed a House Committee to investigate. Congress vows to continually fight for women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader, has strongly criticized the state of women's safety in Odisha, describing it as a 'joke' under current and former government regimes. Now, facing rising crime statistics, both BJD and BJP face scrutiny.

During a recent press conference, Khera, alongside state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, lambasted the BJP for its perceived inaction, especially its failure to establish a House Committee to investigate the surge in crimes against women.

Khera further alleged that while Congress MLAs were suspended for raising the issue in the Assembly, the BJD, acting as the main opposition party, maintained silence. The Congress persists in its fight for the safety of women in Odisha, as crimes, including disappearances of 44,000 women, raise serious concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

