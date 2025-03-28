Left Menu

Nepal and India Strengthen Border Cooperation

Nepal and India have agreed to enhance their cooperation and coordination in border management. This decision was made during the 13th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on Border Management held in Pokhara. Officials from both nations reviewed ongoing issues and discussed strengthening bilateral security measures.

Nepal and India have pledged to bolster their joint efforts in border management and security. This declaration came after the latest session of their Joint Working Group on Border Management.

Held in Pokhara, this meeting marked the 13th collaborative review between the two countries, focusing on addressing persistent border management issues.

Both sides, represented by joint secretaries from their respective home affairs ministries, agreed on enhancing bilateral cooperation to ensure improved coordination and security at their borders.

