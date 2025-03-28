Nepal and India Strengthen Border Cooperation
Nepal and India have agreed to enhance their cooperation and coordination in border management. This decision was made during the 13th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on Border Management held in Pokhara. Officials from both nations reviewed ongoing issues and discussed strengthening bilateral security measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:51 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal and India have pledged to bolster their joint efforts in border management and security. This declaration came after the latest session of their Joint Working Group on Border Management.
Held in Pokhara, this meeting marked the 13th collaborative review between the two countries, focusing on addressing persistent border management issues.
Both sides, represented by joint secretaries from their respective home affairs ministries, agreed on enhancing bilateral cooperation to ensure improved coordination and security at their borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Calls for U.S. Cooperation on Ukraine Ceasefire Plan
India and New Zealand ink defence cooperation pact following talks between PM Modi and PM Christopher Luxon.
Roadmap will be prepared for mutual cooperation in defence industries between India and New Zealand: PM Modi.
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Vision for India-China Cooperation
India Champions Labour Welfare and Global Cooperation at ILO Meeting