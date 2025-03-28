Trinamool Congress Leader Sentenced in Attempted Murder Case

A Trinamool Congress leader, Kakali Gupta, who also serves as head of the Burdwan Development Authority, received a three-year rigorous imprisonment sentence from a Purba Bardhaman district court. The conviction is linked to an attempted murder tied to internal party conflicts.

Gupta was among 13 individuals convicted, but the others received ten-year sentences. The incident occurred on September 5, 2017, when Debu Pal was attacked near his home. Gupta's reduced sentence is attributed to health concerns, while her lawyer plans to appeal.

Judge Arvind Mishra criticized the police for mishandling case evidence, urging the Purba Bardhaman Superintendent of Police to investigate. Discrepancies in evidence collection and presentation were noted, questioning the integrity of the investigation.

