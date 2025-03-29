Youm-e-Quds Procession Sparks Controversy in Kashmir
A case has been filed against organizers and participants of a Youm-e-Quds procession in Budgam, Kashmir, for allegedly creating a law-and-order situation. The procession, held in support of Palestine, reportedly raised objectionable slogans and blocked a road, prompting police action.
A procession in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has led to a case being registered against its organizers and participants, according to police reports on Friday.
The event, a Youm-e-Quds procession in Sonpah village, Beerwah, is accused of causing a law-and-order situation by raising objectionable slogans, the police spokesperson confirmed. Youm-e-Quds is an annual pro-Palestine event expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
Authorities claim that participants were directed to block the Sonpah-Beerwah road, escalating public obstruction. Legal action is pending as investigations continue, with police advising citizens to avoid activities that could disrupt public peace.
