Ukrainian Air Force Strikes Bryansk
Ukraine's military executed a strategic air force strike on Russia's Bryansk region's border post to obliterate military infrastructure. The attack was reportedly a countermeasure in response to Russia's numerous daily drone strikes from the location, successfully incapacitating equipment and disrupting communications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:02 IST
Ukraine's military has announced a significant air force operation, targeting a border post in Russia's Bryansk region. The strike effectively demolished military infrastructure.
The General Staff of Ukraine reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of military equipment and critical communications hardware.
This decisive action was undertaken in retaliation to extensive drone assaults originating from the site, as part of ongoing tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement