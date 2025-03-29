Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dnipro: Russian Drone Attack Causes Havoc

A devastating Russian drone attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, resulted in one death, six injuries, and significant fires at a hotel, restaurant, and residential areas. Emergency teams are battling blazes as visuals depict extensive destruction with smoke and debris scattered across the city.

A Russian drone strike has tragically claimed a life and injured six others in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The attack ignited a vast fire at a hotel and restaurant complex, as well as other buildings, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

Governor Lysak reported that two of the injured victims are in serious condition, while firefighters work tirelessly to control the raging blazes. The incident also wreaked havoc on a multi-storey apartment building and nearby private houses.

Images and videos shared on social media reveal the scale of the devastation, showing towering flames, dense smoke, and city streets littered with shattered glass and debris.

