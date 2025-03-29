Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Dismantle CFPB
A U.S. judge has blocked the Trump administration's efforts to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), following lawsuits by a workers union and consumer advocates. The decision temporarily halts the administration's push for rapid reformation of federal structures under the guise of government efficiency.
A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Friday, marking a significant legal rebuff. The decision, made by District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, came after lawsuits from a workers union and consumer advocates against the sudden shutdown of the agency last month.
The administration's attempt resulted in widespread dismissals and office closures, sparking outrage and confusion within the CFPB. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a key architect of the agency, applauded the court's intervention. Attorney Deepak Gupta noted the agency was on the brink of mass firings.
Despite initial intentions to eliminate the bureau, officials later reversed some decisions, leading to uncertainty. Judge Berman Jackson criticized Justice Department evidence as a 'charade' and has ordered the reinstatement of staff and the continuation of operational activities. No comments have been received from Trump administration representatives regarding the ruling.
