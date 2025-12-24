Left Menu

Combating Dark Patterns: A New Era of Digital Consumer Protection

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi highlights the ministry's proactive approach in handling consumer complaints against deceptive digital techniques known as dark patterns. New guidelines seek to regulate unfair practices, while the e-Jagriti platform and National Consumer Helpline provide effective consumer grievance redressal, ensuring transparency and justice for consumers.

Updated: 24-12-2025 19:06 IST
Combating Dark Patterns: A New Era of Digital Consumer Protection
In a bold move to safeguard consumer rights, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi unveiled new guidelines targeting deceptive digital tactics, known as dark patterns, aimed at misleading users on e-commerce platforms. These regulations, effective from November 30, 2023, are set to address unethical trade practices.

Under the guidance of Secretary Nidhi Khare, the ministry has identified 13 dark patterns requiring scrutiny by e-commerce entities, ensuring compliance through a self-audit process. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to maintain transparency and consumer autonomy in the digital marketplace.

The minister also spotlighted the success of the e-Jagriti platform, which has revolutionized grievance redressal through digital justice, allowing swift case resolution and facilitating consumer participation throughout India. The ministry continues to combat violations using technological interventions like AI for enhanced efficiency.

