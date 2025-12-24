Combating Dark Patterns: A New Era of Digital Consumer Protection

In a bold move to safeguard consumer rights, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi unveiled new guidelines targeting deceptive digital tactics, known as dark patterns, aimed at misleading users on e-commerce platforms. These regulations, effective from November 30, 2023, are set to address unethical trade practices.

Under the guidance of Secretary Nidhi Khare, the ministry has identified 13 dark patterns requiring scrutiny by e-commerce entities, ensuring compliance through a self-audit process. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to maintain transparency and consumer autonomy in the digital marketplace.

The minister also spotlighted the success of the e-Jagriti platform, which has revolutionized grievance redressal through digital justice, allowing swift case resolution and facilitating consumer participation throughout India. The ministry continues to combat violations using technological interventions like AI for enhanced efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)