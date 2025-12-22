Left Menu

Dubai Crown Prince Meets Elon Musk to Discuss Global Tech Advancements

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss global technological transformations. Themes included sustainable development and Dubai's role as a tech hub with robust infrastructure and innovation-friendly policies. Elon Musk praised UAE's strides in AI, tech, and space exploration.

In a significant meeting held in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, engaged in discussions with Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. Held at Sheikh Hamdan's majlis in Nad Al Sheba, the talks focused on the technological transformations impacting the global landscape.

The discussion spotlighted Dubai's emergence as a global leader in technology and innovation. Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the UAE's commitment to sustainable development and highlighted the emirate's legislative frameworks and partnerships, which contribute to its status as a prime technology destination.

Elon Musk acknowledged the UAE's achievements in technology and artificial intelligence. He commended the country's forward-thinking vision and expressed hope for continued progress. The meeting was further attended by key figures in the UAE's technological and economic sectors, demonstrating the significance of the dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

