Washington Judge Halts Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm
A judge in Washington temporarily blocked President Trump's executive order against the law firm Jenner & Block. U.S. District Judge John Bates criticized the order as "reprehensible" and said it appeared to bar the firm's lawyers from entering courthouses. Another firm, Skadden Arps, reached a deal with Trump.
A U.S. District Judge in Washington, John Bates, has temporarily halted an executive order from President Donald Trump against law firm Jenner & Block, describing the order as "reprehensible." The executive order reportedly prohibited the law firm's attorneys from accessing courthouses, which fall under executive administration.
The legal move comes amid a complex legal landscape, as another well-known firm, Skadden Arps, has reached an agreement with the President to avert similar action. Judge Bates' decision highlights the ongoing tensions and legal challenges surrounding executive orders and their implementation.
This temporary blocking serves as a significant judicial check on the executive branch's reach, especially concerning the legal profession and its accessibility to government facilities such as courthouses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FAA Imposes Permanent Helicopter Restrictions at Washington's Reagan National
Trump Vows to Transform Washington into a 'Crime-Free Capital'
Sunita Williams' Safe Return: A 'Washington Moment' Revisited
South Korea Fights for Fair Trade Treatment in Washington
Secrecy Breach Divides Washington: Hegseth's Text Scandal