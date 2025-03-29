Washington Judge Halts Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm

A U.S. District Judge in Washington, John Bates, has temporarily halted an executive order from President Donald Trump against law firm Jenner & Block, describing the order as "reprehensible." The executive order reportedly prohibited the law firm's attorneys from accessing courthouses, which fall under executive administration.

The legal move comes amid a complex legal landscape, as another well-known firm, Skadden Arps, has reached an agreement with the President to avert similar action. Judge Bates' decision highlights the ongoing tensions and legal challenges surrounding executive orders and their implementation.

This temporary blocking serves as a significant judicial check on the executive branch's reach, especially concerning the legal profession and its accessibility to government facilities such as courthouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)