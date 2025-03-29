Tragic Earthquake in Myanmar: Death Toll Rises
An earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in 694 fatalities and 1,670 injuries, according to reports from AFP. The country's military junta provided these figures, though their spokesperson was unavailable for further comments.
This development underscores the urgent need for international assistance and highlights the challenges Myanmar faces in managing the aftermath of such catastrophic events. Further updates are awaited as international agencies prepare to offer their support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
