Tragic Earthquake in Myanmar: Death Toll Rises

The recent earthquake in Myanmar has claimed 694 lives, with 1,670 individuals reported injured, according to AFP. This marks a significant update in the ongoing crisis that has shaken the region.

The military junta of Myanmar, which controls the flow of information, released these figures, showcasing the disaster's severe impact. However, the spokesperson for the junta was not immediately available to provide additional comments or details.

This development underscores the urgent need for international assistance and highlights the challenges Myanmar faces in managing the aftermath of such catastrophic events. Further updates are awaited as international agencies prepare to offer their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)