Russian forces have reportedly seized the settlement of Panteleimonivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the Interfax news agency. The report, citing the Russian defence ministry, also claims the capture of Scherbaky in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

These advances reflect ongoing military actions in the conflict zones of eastern Ukraine, as tensions continue to escalate. However, information is still emerging, and independent verification by other news agencies remains pending.

The capture of these settlements highlights strategic movements by Russian forces, adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape and raising concerns among international observers about the long-term implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)