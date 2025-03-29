Russian Advance: Captures in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces have captured the settlements of Panteleimonivka and Scherbaky in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, as reported by Interfax, citing the Russian defense ministry. Reuters has not independently verified these reports.
Russian forces have reportedly seized the settlement of Panteleimonivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the Interfax news agency. The report, citing the Russian defence ministry, also claims the capture of Scherbaky in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.
These advances reflect ongoing military actions in the conflict zones of eastern Ukraine, as tensions continue to escalate. However, information is still emerging, and independent verification by other news agencies remains pending.
The capture of these settlements highlights strategic movements by Russian forces, adding complexity to the geopolitical landscape and raising concerns among international observers about the long-term implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
