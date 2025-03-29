Left Menu

Stabbing Spree in Amsterdam: Ukrainian Suspect Arrested

A 30-year-old Ukrainian man is accused of stabbing five individuals in central Amsterdam. The suspect was swiftly arrested after the Thursday incident near Dam Square. The motive remains unclear while investigations continue. The diverse victims include Polish, Belgian, American, and Dutch nationals, with some still hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Netherlands

A 30-year-old man from Ukraine has been arrested in connection with a violent stabbing spree that left five people injured in central Amsterdam. Local police identified the suspect as a native of the Donetsk region.

The seemingly random attacks occurred on Thursday afternoon near the bustling Dam Square, involving multiple knives. Thanks to the swift action of bystanders, the suspect was apprehended shortly after the attacks despite sustaining a leg injury during the arrest.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive. The victims, ranging from 19 to 73 years old, hail from Poland, Belgium, the United States, and the Netherlands. While one has been discharged from the hospital, others remain under medical care but are listed in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

