Sudan Accuses UAE: A Genocide Convention Clash at The World Court
Sudan has filed a case against the UAE at the World Court, accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention by arming paramilitary forces involved in civil war in Sudan. The UAE denies the charges but remains committed to aiding Sudan amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Sudan has initiated legal action against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice, accusing the Gulf nation of breaching the Genocide Convention by supplying arms to Sudan's paramilitary forces in a civil war. The UAE, however, dismisses the allegations.
The Sudanese move follows severe ethnic attacks on the non-Arab Masalit tribe in West Darfur, labeled as genocide by the United States in early 2023. Despite accusations, the UAE reiterated its commitment to humanitarian efforts in Sudan, concentrating on mitigating the disaster.
The World Court is set to hear Sudan's plea for emergency measures on April 10, as such urgent actions can prevent further escalation between the states before a lengthy legal resolution is reached.
