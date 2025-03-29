Left Menu

Sudan Accuses UAE: A Genocide Convention Clash at The World Court

Sudan has filed a case against the UAE at the World Court, accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention by arming paramilitary forces involved in civil war in Sudan. The UAE denies the charges but remains committed to aiding Sudan amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:56 IST
Sudan Accuses UAE: A Genocide Convention Clash at The World Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sudan has initiated legal action against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice, accusing the Gulf nation of breaching the Genocide Convention by supplying arms to Sudan's paramilitary forces in a civil war. The UAE, however, dismisses the allegations.

The Sudanese move follows severe ethnic attacks on the non-Arab Masalit tribe in West Darfur, labeled as genocide by the United States in early 2023. Despite accusations, the UAE reiterated its commitment to humanitarian efforts in Sudan, concentrating on mitigating the disaster.

The World Court is set to hear Sudan's plea for emergency measures on April 10, as such urgent actions can prevent further escalation between the states before a lengthy legal resolution is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025