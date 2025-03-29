Sudan Accuses UAE: A Genocide Convention Clash at The World Court

Sudan has initiated legal action against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice, accusing the Gulf nation of breaching the Genocide Convention by supplying arms to Sudan's paramilitary forces in a civil war. The UAE, however, dismisses the allegations.

The Sudanese move follows severe ethnic attacks on the non-Arab Masalit tribe in West Darfur, labeled as genocide by the United States in early 2023. Despite accusations, the UAE reiterated its commitment to humanitarian efforts in Sudan, concentrating on mitigating the disaster.

The World Court is set to hear Sudan's plea for emergency measures on April 10, as such urgent actions can prevent further escalation between the states before a lengthy legal resolution is reached.

