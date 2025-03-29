Baloch Leader Sardar Mengal Escapes Suicide Bombing Amid Protest

The Baloch nationalist leader, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, and fellow party activists narrowly escaped a suicide bombing targeting their protest in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday. The incident took place near Lucky Pass in Mastung, about 50 kilometers south of Quetta.

Sardar Mengal has been advocating against the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, under anti-terrorism laws. He has been leading a long march from Wadh to the provincial capital of Quetta to voice his opposition.

According to Mastung Assistant Commissioner Akram Harifal, Levies personnel identified a suspicious individual near the rally who detonated himself as they approached. Fortunately, the participants, including Mengal, remained unharmed. The BNP's protest highlights ongoing concerns regarding missing persons and perceived injustices in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)