Baloch Leader Sardar Mengal Escapes Suicide Bombing Amid Protest

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a prominent Baloch nationalist leader, and his party members survived a suicide bombing near their protest in Balochistan, Pakistan. The attack occurred during a long march from Wadh to Quetta. Mengal and others were protesting the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee members, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:09 IST
  Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch nationalist leader, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, and fellow party activists narrowly escaped a suicide bombing targeting their protest in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday. The incident took place near Lucky Pass in Mastung, about 50 kilometers south of Quetta.

Sardar Mengal has been advocating against the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, under anti-terrorism laws. He has been leading a long march from Wadh to the provincial capital of Quetta to voice his opposition.

According to Mastung Assistant Commissioner Akram Harifal, Levies personnel identified a suspicious individual near the rally who detonated himself as they approached. Fortunately, the participants, including Mengal, remained unharmed. The BNP's protest highlights ongoing concerns regarding missing persons and perceived injustices in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

Latest News

