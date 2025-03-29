Left Menu

UN Condemns Attack on Kenyan Peacekeeper in Central African Republic

The United Nations condemned the killing of a Kenyan peacekeeper in the Central African Republic. The soldier was ambushed by the A Zande Anikpigbe militia near Tabant. The UN and local authorities have vowed justice. The region remains unstable despite foreign interventions, including the Wagner Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:01 IST
  • Central African Republic

The United Nations strongly condemned the killing of a Kenyan peacekeeper during an ambush in the Central African Republic, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The incident took place during a patrol near Tabant, with the A Zande Anikpigbe militia identified as the attackers. UN officials and local authorities promise to bring those responsible to justice.

Despite its rich mineral resources, the Central African Republic is plagued by instability and violence, with groups like the Wagner Group playing significant roles in the nation's security landscape.

