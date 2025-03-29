UN Condemns Attack on Kenyan Peacekeeper in Central African Republic

The United Nations strongly condemned the killing of a Kenyan peacekeeper during an ambush in the Central African Republic, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The incident took place during a patrol near Tabant, with the A Zande Anikpigbe militia identified as the attackers. UN officials and local authorities promise to bring those responsible to justice.

Despite its rich mineral resources, the Central African Republic is plagued by instability and violence, with groups like the Wagner Group playing significant roles in the nation's security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)